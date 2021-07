J. William Langston, who has been studying and treating Parkinson's disease for nearly 40 years, always has found it striking that so many more men than women show up in his clinic. His observation is not anecdotal. It is grounded in science and shared by many physicians: Men are roughly 1.5 times more likely than women to develop Parkinson's, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that impairs movement and can erode mental acuity.