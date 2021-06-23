Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sunset Market Commentary

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets still haven’t figured out what card to play after altering Fed messages/guidance since last week’s policy meeting. Still, this indecisiveness not only applies to the US. European investors also remain kind of disoriented as illustrated by the reaction to today’s EMU PMI’s. The EMU economy in June recovered as hoped for, or even faster than expected. The EMU composite PMI showed accelerating growth with but services (59.2) and manufacturing (63.1) printing above consensus and the composite figure (59.2) at the highest level in 15 years. IHS market even sounded lyric on the economy: “The data set the scene for an impressive expansion of GDP in the second quarter to be followed by even stronger growth in the third quarter”. Supply clearly struggles to meet accelerating demand, resulting in an unprecedented backlog of work and depleted inventories even as firms continue to hire. The result is outright inflation as firms have ever more pricing power to pass through rising costs. On a country level German growth reaccelerates both in services and manufacturing. France just missed expectations. European markets often react rather stoic to regional data. Even so, it is a bit remarkable to see Bunds outperform Treasuries after such a set of data. The German yields turned into the red, easing between 0.8 bp (2-y) and 1.7 bp (5& 10-y). 10-y Intra-EMU spreads versus Germany are little changed to marginally tighter. US yields are reversing part of an earlier intraday rise as the US (services) PMI unexpectedly dropped. US yields are rising up to 2.5 bp for the 30-y. The relative calm on the interest rate markets this time hardly supports equities. EMU markets are ceding <0.50%. US equities open little changed, but the Nasdaq is again testing all-time record levels. Some commodities (including copper) show signs of bottoming but not enough to really revive reflationary spirits yet. Brent oil also extends gains north of $75 b/p.

www.actionforex.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Ireland#Gdp#Sunset#Fed#European#Pmi#Ihs#German#Nasdaq#Eur Usd#The Czech National Bank#Hungarian#Czech#News Headlines#Irish#Aib#Tsb#The Basel Committee#Bis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

Nonfarm Payrolls Statistics Will Become Fundamental For Whole Financial Market Today

Today, all investors’ attention is focused on the Nonfarm Payrolls report. Positive labor market data can be interpreted ambiguously. On the one hand, if the report is too good, investors may start selling their portfolios on expectations of the Fed’s stimulus cuts. On the other hand, the unemployment rate has to demonstrate the number of 2,000,000 new jobs every month (700,000 according to the plan) to reach pre-crisis levels. But the market does not believe in such great optimism as the number of new jobless claims was higher than expected yesterday. All three major US indices closed the session in the green zone, and the S&P 500 renewed its record high for the sixth consecutive day.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Climb, Making a Positive Start to the Second Half

LONDON — European markets advanced on Thursday, kicking off the second half of 2021 on a positive note as investors anticipate the continent's economic recovery. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.7% by mid-morning, with travel and leisure stocks adding 2% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise buoyed by robust PMI readings

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were easing from morning highs at midday on Thursday, though still supported by a string of positive PMI readings, as investors await the outcome of an OPEC meeting and the US jobs report on Friday. The FTSE 100 index was up 35.02 points,...
StocksLife Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 01/07/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 48.77 at 7086.24 points, a movement of 0.69%, showing a modest rise in the market. Informa (INF) was a much traded share, with roughly £1,086.4m (0.141%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 74% of the companies in the...
Stocksactionforex.com

The S&P 500 Closed The First Half Of 2021 At A Record High. Investors Are Expecting Further Gains In Global Indicies

The preliminary employment data from ADP showed that the US private sector added 692,000 jobs in June, 92,000 more than economists expected. Investors are now waiting for Nonfarm Payrolls data from the government to gauge the labor market recovery. The previous figure was 559,000 jobs, while analysts are expecting a figure of 700,000. The dollar index increased by 0.32% amid such a positive situation, and the S&P 500 closed at a record high again. But investors should be cautious because Friday’s positive labor market data could lead to a review of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, which, in turn, could send the major US indices into a mid-term correction.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

ACY Securities Daily Market and Currency Commentary: FX stagnant, USD sideways

FX Stagnant, USD Sideways; Month/Quarter-End, US Payrolls. AUD, CAD, NZD Dip; GBP, EUR Flat, JPY Up, Bond Yields Ease. Summary: The Dollar traded sideways with currencies stagnant in month and quarter end trade which was thin and featureless. Sterling was little changed at 1.3875 (1.3878) despite the appointment of Sajid Javid, the new health minister to replace Matt Hancock. The Euro fell to an overnight low at 1.1902 but managed to rebound to 1.1923, from 1.1927. A four-basis point fall in the benchmark US 10-year bond yield (1.48%) saw the USD/JPY pair ease to 110.60 from 110.77. US Two-year Treasury yields settled at 0.25% from 0.27%. A slide in Brent Crude Oil prices by 2.05% to USD 74.65 (USD 76.00) weighed on Canada’s Loonie which fell 0.55% against the Greenback.USD/CAD closed at 1.2345 from 1.2297 yesterday. Other commodity linked currencies eased, with the AUD/USD down 0.7565 (0.7592) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) eased to 0.7042 from 0.7066. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar was modestly higher. USD/SGD was last at 1.3432 (1.3424) while USD/THB gained 0.36% to 31.91 (31.70). The Greenback was little changed against China’s Offshore Yuan (USD/CNH) at 6.4600 (6.4615 yesterday). Wall Street stocks closed mixed. The DOW slipped 0.56% to 34,310 (34,490) while the S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 4,294 (4,285).
MarketsAxios

Axios Markets

Today's newsletter is 1,089 words, 4 minutes. 🚨Situational awareness: The June U.S. jobs report will be released at 8:30am ET. The consensus forecast is for 687,000 new jobs and a 5.7% unemployment rate, according to FactSet. 🐕 of the day: "If demand for transactions in Dogecoin declines... our business, financial...
StocksShareCast

London close: Stocks finish positive as sterling slides

London stocks closed in positive territory on Thursday, helped along by well-received updates from the likes of AB Foods and Aveva, as investors mulled the latest US jobless claims and UK manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.25% at 7,125.16, and the FTSE 250 was 1.1% firmer...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Gains As Eyes Turn To The US Employment Report

The USD tended to gain against a wide range of its counterparts, with the effect being amplified against safe havens JPY and CHF, ahead of the key US Employment report due out tomorrow that could affect the Fed’s monetary stance. Traders are looking to tomorrow’s US non-farm payrolls report for signs on whether the US employment market is tightening or not and recent polls by Reuters expect a gain of 700k jobs created last month and the unemployment rate to tick down to 5.7%. On the other hand, safe haven assets such as Treasuries, the greenback and the Yen seem to remain in demand given the fast spreading of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which could slow down the economic recovery on a global level. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are reported to be struggling with the pandemic while a number of European countries have announced quarantine measures for British subjects. Today’s attention is expected to turn to the US financial releases especially the weekly initial jobless claims and the ISM manufacturing PMI for June.
Retailactionforex.com

Traders Waiting On US Employment Report

The USD strengthened against a number of its counterparts yesterday even though some economic data released on Thursday could have been better. According to the Dollar Index the greenback is now trading at levels previously seen in April which could imply that buying orders are building up gradually for the USD. Friday is expected to be a very interesting session for the USD and market participants will be locked in for the star event of the week, the US Employment report for June. Expectations remain high with a drop of the unemployment rate to 5.7% from previous 5.8%. Non-Farm payrolls are expected to rise to 700K from previous 559K and the Average Earning Y/Y are expected to jump to 3.7% from previous 2.0%. Caution is advised as this event can produce significant market moving effects.
Stocksinvesting.com

Ethereum Will Sink Below $2000

Ethereum keeps trading more than 50% lower than its price high of $ 4,378, registered on May 12, 2021. Even though the current levels may seem tempting for many potential investors who may want to buy this digital asset, we recommend that you don’t rush to open your long positions on Ethereum just yet. This is because the ETH rate hasn’t reached its local minimum yet and may well sink even lower in the near future.
Businessactionforex.com

European Shares Soar As Economic Recovery Ramps Up

European stocks are charging higher, boosted by optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the region. Data revealed that Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in June as the economy continued to recover from the third wave of Covid. The region’s recovery has clearly ramped up a gear, despite price pressure also increasing.
MarketsUS News and World Report

Factbox: UK Aims to Strengthen London as a Global Financial Centre

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry set out reforms to capital markets on Thursday to sharpen the City of London's global attraction after leaving the European Union. Below are details of what was announced to amend a welter of financial rules inherited from the EU:. INSURANCE CAPITAL RULES. The ministry...
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

As predicted at the end of March in the second quarter forecast, EUR/USD rallied strongly in Q2, rising from a low of 1.1704 on March 31 to a high of 1.2266 on May 25 before dropping back. Now, after the end of Q2, it looks as though it has further to fall ahead of the results of a European Central Bank strategy review that will likely be unveiled in September but could emerge earlier.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF edged higher to 1.0985 last week, but was rejected by medium term channel resistance and reversed from there. Rebound from 1.0863 might have completed already. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.0863 support first. Break there will resume whole decline from 1.1149 to 1.0737 cluster support zone. For now, risk will be on the downside as long as 1.0985 holds.
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Risk Could Lift GBP/AUD Further Westpac Says

- Aussie virus troubles, RBA uncertainty supports GBP/AUD. - May see AUD/USD slip to 0.74 ahead of July RBA decision. - RBA QE policy, rate stance key to outlook through summer. GBP/AUD reference rates at publication:. Spot: 1.8383. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7740-1.7868. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8220-1.8254.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Slights gains ahead of US non-farm payrolls data

(Sharecast News) - UK stocks have started the session on the front foot ahead of the release of the monthly US non-farm payrolls report later in the session. As of 0917 BST, the FTSE 100 was adding 0.27% or 19.09 points to 7,144.19. The FTSE 250 meanwhile was up 0.35%...