Sunset Market Commentary

Markets still haven’t figured out what card to play after altering Fed messages/guidance since last week’s policy meeting. Still, this indecisiveness not only applies to the US. European investors also remain kind of disoriented as illustrated by the reaction to today’s EMU PMI’s. The EMU economy in June recovered as hoped for, or even faster than expected. The EMU composite PMI showed accelerating growth with but services (59.2) and manufacturing (63.1) printing above consensus and the composite figure (59.2) at the highest level in 15 years. IHS market even sounded lyric on the economy: “The data set the scene for an impressive expansion of GDP in the second quarter to be followed by even stronger growth in the third quarter”. Supply clearly struggles to meet accelerating demand, resulting in an unprecedented backlog of work and depleted inventories even as firms continue to hire. The result is outright inflation as firms have ever more pricing power to pass through rising costs. On a country level German growth reaccelerates both in services and manufacturing. France just missed expectations. European markets often react rather stoic to regional data. Even so, it is a bit remarkable to see Bunds outperform Treasuries after such a set of data. The German yields turned into the red, easing between 0.8 bp (2-y) and 1.7 bp (5& 10-y). 10-y Intra-EMU spreads versus Germany are little changed to marginally tighter. US yields are reversing part of an earlier intraday rise as the US (services) PMI unexpectedly dropped. US yields are rising up to 2.5 bp for the 30-y. The relative calm on the interest rate markets this time hardly supports equities. EMU markets are ceding <0.50%. US equities open little changed, but the Nasdaq is again testing all-time record levels. Some commodities (including copper) show signs of bottoming but not enough to really revive reflationary spirits yet. Brent oil also extends gains north of $75 b/p.