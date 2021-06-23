The Next ‘Transformers’ Movie Will Be Called ‘Rise of the Beasts’

It’s arguable no director has transcended multiple genres the way the great Steven Soderbergh has, especially over the last decade. The prolific director has moved between psychological thriller, to drama, to comedy, all be it never allowing the films to lose that Soderbergh touch. Soderbergh retired in early 2013, clarifying that he had a five-year plan that saw him transitioning away from making feature films when he reached his 50th birthday. And yet, here we are at the end of the decade, and, so much for retirement, the legendary filmmaker ended up releasing 11 movies this decade.