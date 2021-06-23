Cancel
BOYSTOWN PUBLIC NOTICES 6/23/21

 13 days ago

The meeting of the Board of the Village of Boys Town was held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the Headquarters Building of Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home in the Village of Boys Town, Nebraska. Call to Order:. Chair Skartvedt called the meeting to order at 1:35 p.m.

Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Notice of Public Hearing: Millard Co. Planning Comm. B 6/30/21

MILLARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2021-031 Zone Change from Agriculture 20 (Ag-20) to Range & Forest (RF) Kyle Swallow—APPLICANT. Notice is hereby given that the Millard County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Millard...
Nebraska Stateomahadailyrecord.com

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS PUBLIC NOTICES 6/28/21

Notice is hereby given of the Board of Education Meeting of Westside Community School District 66, Douglas County, in the State of Nebraska, to be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at the District Office, 909 S. 76th St., Omaha, NE. An agenda, continually kept current, is available at the District Administration Office. The meeting is open to the public.
Economymillardccp.com

Notice: Graymont 6/23/21

A Title V permit application for the Graymont Western US Incorporated-Cricket Mountain Plant has been reviewed by the Utah Division of Air Quality and a draft permit has been prepared. This draft permit, with support documentation, is available for public review and comment. The Title V Operating Permits Program does...
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY/COUNTY NOTICE OF INVITING BIDS 6/23/21

Rubbish Container Service for Papio Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility. Sealed bids are invited and will be received on or before the opening time, 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as per specifications on file in the office of the Douglas County Purchasing Agent. These documents may also be found at www.douglascountypurchasing.org.
Fillmore, UTmillardccp.com

Fillmore City: Public Hearing 6/23/21

Notice is hereby given that the Fillmore City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 6:35 p.m. at the Fillmore City Council Chambers, 75 West Center St., for the purpose of receiving public comment concerning amending Fillmore City Municipal Code, Minimum Lot and Development Standards for Residential 2 – Corner Lots.
Missouri Stateomahadailyrecord.com

Missouri Installs New Chief Justice

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Paul Wilson took over last week the state’s chief justice, beginning a two-year term atop Missouri’s judicial system. Wilson succeeds George Draper, who stays on the court. Missouri’s chief justice position rotates among the seven members of the court. Wilson is a Jefferson City native who...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

CDC Finds Racial, Regional Disparities As Schools Reopened Classrooms

After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full time in most states.
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Penn State launches search for University’s 19th president

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — This month, Penn State is launching a national search for the University’s 19th president after a phased listening process in which students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and other community members provided feedback on the desired qualities and characteristics of the University’s next leader. To kick off...
Advocacythearcjslc.org

NCI AWARDS PROMISING PRACTICE FUNDS TO FIVE NORTH COUNTRY ORGANIZATIONS

Funding for Projects to Address Unmet Healthcare Needs in Tri-County Region. Watertown, NY ----- Five organizations in the region were recently awarded grant funding to implement promising strategies to fill physical, social, and behavioral healthcare needs in the community. North Country Initiative (NCI) utilized $175,000 in remaining funding from the New York State Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program to strategically invest in Promising Practices that continue the impactful projects implemented as part of the program before it ended in March 2020.
Ohio StatePosted by
Forbes

Ohio Lawsuit Seeks To Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Two attorneys in Ohio filed suit today to compel Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in several federal unemployment programs. One of these programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), provided an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid to eligible workers. The case follows temporary injunctions issued after similar lawsuits were filed in Indiana and Maryland.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Millard County, UTmillardccp.com

Notice to Water Users 6/23/21

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jul. 20, 2021 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
Ward County, NDMinot Daily News

Legal Notices 6-23

Mon Cricket Suppression Program. James L. Grinolds, Deceased. 58702-1000, or filed with the Court. Dated this 18th day of June, 2021. PRINGLE & HERIGSTAD, P. C. (June 23-30; July 7, 2021) Request for Bid. The Fort Berthold Housing Authority. is requesting bids for 21 foundations. to be built on the...
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Announcements – Meetings 6-23-21

Due to the COVID-19 protective guidelines set forth by federal, state, and local governments, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting for June on June 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. on a remote basis. The meeting will be held remotely, with public access to be provided online. HACP will provide a direct link to a livestream of the meeting, and instruction on how to make a public comment. Details will be made available on http://www.hacp.org, in advance of the meeting.
Kingston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Times Leader P.M. Update: 6/23/21

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update, including: United Way of Wyoming Valley has announced the recipients of its three community service awards for 2021, Alabama will bring their “50th Anniversary Tour” to the Mohegan Sun Arena next month, and a Kingston man is accused of running over his girlfriend with his pickup truck.

