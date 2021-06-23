Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DHS biometric recognition program replacement is 3 years behind schedule

federalnewsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Department of Homeland Security set out in 2016 to replace its facial and fingerprint recognition system. But little has gone right for the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) program. It’s three years late, no components are yet up and running. The Government Accountability Office said DHS officials need to get on with a lot of procurement best practices. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more details from the GAO’s director of information technology and cybersecurity issues, Kevin Walsh.

federalnewsnetwork.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Iris Recognition#Fbi#Biometrics#Dhs#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Gao#Iafis#Fbi#Tsa#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Key compliance issues in the GSA schedules program

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, of Miller & Chevalier, provided an update on key compliance issues around the General Services Administration’s schedules program, including trends in oversight and enforcement actions.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Cooperation between the corporate and federal sectors still has a long way to go

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The ongoing ransomware attacks have everybody spooked. Now Congress and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are both contemplating ways to get industry to do something they’ve supposedly been doing for years. Namely, reporting these kinds of attacks to their corresponding federal agencies. But that mechanism has never fully developed. Federal Drive with Tom Temin gleaned some insight from the co-founder of consultancy Critical Insight, Michael Hamilton.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches ‘critical mass’

The Department of Homeland Security is moving ahead with plans to build its Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency a new headquarters on a consolidated DHS campus. The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday approved final building plans for the 600,000 square foot CISA headquarters on the Saint Elizabeths West campus that DHS and the General Services Administration have overseen for more than a decade.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Why local data and local processing are key to giving better citizen experience

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Citizens moving about their daily lives are also generating lots of data. Governments at all levels can use that data to improve the digital services they offer, especially when the data is gathered and analyzed locally. In information technology terms that means edge computing. For more on what appears to be a growing trend, IDC Government Insights research director Shawn McCarthy joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Public Safetyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Federal procurement fraud occurs more often than you might think

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. One might be surprised to learn the FBI has opened more than two dozen grand jury investigations this year alone related to federal contracting fraud. Its Procurement Collusion Strike Force is using some up to date techniques like data mining for contractors – honest ones, that is – it all means the need for strong compliance programs. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Jon Jacobs and Alex Canizares, partner and senior counsel, respectively, from the law firm Perkins Coie.
Law Enforcementbiometricupdate.com

GAO finds fed agencies ignorant about basic police biometric programs

It is hard not to picture a genie that has escaped its lamp after reading a new government accountability report about the use of facial recognition systems by U.S. federal agencies. The Governmental Accountability Office has found lax oversight by the leaders of some federal agencies using biometrics for law...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

State Governments Adopt AWS Cloud Platform for Citizen Engagement

Some state and local governments have implemented an Amazon Web Services-built contact center platform to facilitate engagement between agencies and citizens who seek government services. Amazon Connect employs artificial intelligence to support constituent interactions in Iowa, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and King County, Washington state, according to an AWS blog...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

New bill aims to secure federal government IT against cyberattacks

A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate on Thursday would attempt to address cybersecurity threats to the federal government stemming from the use of potentially insecure third party services. The Supply Chain Security Training Act, introduced by Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen....
POTUSWashington Times

DHS to bring back veterans who were deported ‘unjustly’

Homeland Security announced Friday that it will launch a campaign to invite immigrants who’d served in the U.S. armed forces, but who ran afoul of the law and were deported, to come back into the country. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the program will apply to those ousted “unjustly.”. The move...
Public SafetyRomesentinel.com

NSA discloses hacking methods it says are used by Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations. An advisory released by the U.S. National Security Agency...
Posted by
Shore News Network

CBP Expands Simplified Arrival in Washington

BLAINE, Wash. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently introduced Simplified Arrival at the pedestrian border crossings at the Lynden, Sumas and Point Roberts ports of entry. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses biometric facial comparison technology to automate the manual document checks that are...
EconomyExecutiveBiz

Oracle Granted New FedRAMP Approval, DISA IL5 Accreditation for Cloud Products

Oracle has received a new authority to operate for a set of cloud offerings under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, expanding the range of Oracle cloud products available to the federal government. The company said Wednesday the Joint Authorization Board awarded the FedRAMP high provisional ATO while the...