KENOSHA, WI — Williams, the workhorse line of tools known for their industrial line of tools and equipment, has unveiled its new catalog. Dubbed Williams Work Tools, the 555-page catalog features thousands of products for heavy-duty industries. These tools have been designed to withstand the harshest conditions of today’s industrial applications. From tool storage and industrial hydraulics to wrenches and sockets, the catalog gives detailed images, specifications and features of each product.