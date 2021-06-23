Attention internet, J.D. Vance has Complaints about the Gossip Girl

Actually . . . you don’t have to pay attention to this. But since you’re here, J.D. Vance, of Hillbilly Elegy fame, is upset that HBO is about to ruin Gossip Girl for him. Okay. Setting aside the fact that there’s nothing ugly about this image (or um, the concept of rich teenagers having some awareness of their privilege in the context of the contemporary world), and despite the fact that I am admittedly perplexed by the film industry’s commitment to rebooting iconic teenage media (see The Craft, Heathers, etc.) instead of, you know . . . just writing new stories for new generations, there’s a simple solution to not being interested in the premise of a television show: don’t watch it. “Wokeness” (which has become meaningless anyway) cannot take your beloved OG Gossip Girl away from you, J.D. Vance. It will always be there, in all its filthy, amoral glory. And besides, it’s not like they’re making the characters poor. We all know how much you hate poor people.