Armor Donated To K9 In Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Police Department’s K-9 dog “Lil Darryl” will receive free body armor, thanks to a charitable donation. Vested Interest in K9’s Incorporated is the company that helped sponsor the army and Lil Darryl’s vest was sponsored by Cyndi Brown out of Fort Collins, Colorado. It is embroidered a vest with the saying “Born to love-trained to serve-loyal always.” The company was established in 2009 as a way to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the US. The program is open to US dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement and other agencies.