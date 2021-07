Robinhood (HOOD) Registration statement filed for Initial Public Offering. Robinhood has made headline news as it pushes forward with its announcement in March to go public which could take place in late Q2. According to analysts, the company could be worth as much as $40 billion. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a financial services company who is well known for presenting commission-less trades on equities and ETFs. This attracted a new breed of investor focusing on the younger population particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.