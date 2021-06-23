Chicago Park District’s Indoor Pools Will Stay Closed This Summer Because Of Lifeguard Shortage
LINCOLN SQUARE — People who like to swim at the Chicago Park District’s indoor pools will have to look elsewhere this summer. The Park District’s outdoor pools open to the public Friday. But its indoor pools at places like Welles Park, Independence Park and Portage Park will likely close Wednesday and stay shut during the summer because there aren’t enough lifeguards to oversee all the city-run beaches and pools, officials said.blockclubchicago.org