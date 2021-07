Morgan City High alum Vernon Norwood finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, Sunday. While only the top three qualified in the 400-meter run, that doesn’t mean Norwood, a 2011 Morgan City graduate, is out of Olympic competition because the United States’ 4x400-meter relay has to be filled. According to bylaws, as many as six competitors can be taken on the relay — the top three finishers in the event, an alternate and two who are selected.