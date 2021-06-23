Cancel
State Dept. official a Sammies finalist for bringing stranded Americans home during pandemic

federalnewsnetwork.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When the pandemic shut down worldwide travel, some 100,000 Americans were stranded in nations across the globe. It fell to our guest to pull together a multi-agency team to get them home. He and the team succeeded, and now he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program for his work. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee spoke more to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

State
Louisiana State
