Vercel, creator of the Next.js React framework, raises $102M in fresh funding

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFront-end application development platform startup Vercel Inc. announced today it has picked up $102 million in a new round of funding. Bedrock Capital and CRV led the Series C round, with participation from existing investors Accel, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital and GV, plus new investors 8VC, Flex Capital, GGV, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Capital. The round bring Vercel’s total amount raised to $163 million.

Zebra Technologies buys warehouse robot maker Fetch Robotics

Enterprise technology giant Zebra Technologies Corp. is looking to bolster its presence in the industrial robot industry, announcing its intention today to acquire startup called Fetch Robotics Inc. for $290 million. The acquisition, which is still subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by the third quarter. Zebra...
Cordial sweetens data with hyper-personalization: CEO shares startup story

We recently spoke with the CEOs of companies that participated in the recent AWS Startup Showcase: Innovations With CloudData and CloudOps to find out what drives them and learn about their visions for the future. This is the fourth feature in our CEO Startup Spotlight series. The classic movie “Mary...
Italy’s stock exchange shares its Postgres success story

It wasn’t long ago that chief information officers from large organizations would ignore any ideas of implementing open-source software — they believed it wasn’t right for their businesses, and using it in sensitive industries like finance, trading or healthcare was entirely out of the question, according to Roberto Giordano (pictured), end-user computing, corporate and database services manager at Borsa Italiana Group, Italy’s only stock market exchange.
Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
IBM President Jim Whitehurst steps down as part of major leadership reshuffle

IBM Corp. today announced that Jim Whitehurst, the company’s president, has decided to step down. Whitehurst’s departure is part of a broader leadership reshuffle that will affect several major business units. The company’s share price dropped more than 4.8% on news. Whitehurst (pictured) joined IBM in 2019 after the company...
Karat Financial raises $26M for corporate cards for creators

Karat Financial has raised $26 million to create corporate cards that extend credit for the creator economy. The San Francisco company wants to extend credit and financial services to influencers — the livestreamers, YouTubers, and other creators who have carved out new careers in the gaming industry. Those people are earning huge amounts of money, but often they can’t get loans from banks or credit cards because they have non-traditional jobs.
Creator platform startup Pietra raises $15 million in funding

If Pietra’s predictions pan out, we will all sell merch in five years. The platform—which helps creators (ahem) create their own brands—announced a $15 million Series A funding round today, led by Founders Fund. The new capital follows Pietra’s official launch out of beta. The company is now valued at...
Pietra raises $15M from Founders Fund to help creators launch their own product lines

The ex-Uber team at Pietra is cashing in on this vision with a plan to build a backend for launching and scaling creator product lines. The startup, which previously acted as a marketplace for jewelry sellers, has changed a bit since they announced a seed round from Andreessen Horowitz in early 2019. Now, the company has pivoted from hocking diamonds to building a broad platform for creators that are looking to scale sales of physical goods, from interfacing with suppliers, handling orders and fulfillment and setting up online storefronts.
Sentry expands error and performance monitoring for Next.js

Sentry, a developer of application monitoring tools, announced Tuesday it has expanded its code observability tools to include the Next.js framework for error and performance monitoring. That means web application developers can capture errors, measure performance, configure commits and keep up with their code better than before without needing to...
Deduce raises USD 10 mln in series A funding

Deduce, a startup leveraging algorithms to fight account takeover fraud, has closed a USD 10 million series A led by Foundry Group with participation from True Ventures. The round, which brings Deduce’s total raised to date to over USD 17 million, will support the launch of the company’s latest product, Deduce Insights, a platform that acts as ‘cybersecurity radar’ to give early warning of fraudulent behaviour.
Primer Raises $110M in Series C Funding

Natural language processing firm Primer announced the close of a $110 million Series C round led by Lee Fixel’s Addition. New strategic investors include Steadfast, Sands Capital and Hank Crumpton, former ambassador-at-large and U.S. coordinator for counterterrorism. Existing investors Lux Capital, DCVC, Amplify Partners and more also participated. Primer also...
Vercel secures $102M to accelerate Next.js adoption

Vercel (formerly ZEIT), a platform that enables companies to develop, preview, and ship web apps, has raised $102 million in a series C funding round led by Bedrock Capital. CEO Guillermo Rauch said the funding — which values the company at over $1 billion — will be used to scale the Vercel team globally, supporting R&D and driving platform innovation in the process.
Vercel raises $102M Series C for its front-end development platform

Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital and GV also participated in this round, together with new investors 8VC, Flex Capital, GGV, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global. In total, the company has now raised $163 million and its current valuation is $1.1 billion. As Vercel notes, the company saw strong growth in...
FRAAZO Raises $11Mn In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. FRAAZO, on Friday, announced the close of a fresh $11 million Series A financing round of equity funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Sixth Sense is joined by NABARD backed NABVENTURES and existing investors Equanimity Ventures, Manish Choksi, vice chairman and member of the board of directors of Asian Paints Limited, and Apar Group also participated in this round.
MariaDB partners with AWS to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud

MariaDB announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring MariaDB SkySQL to the cloud, ensuring massive scalability and availability for businesses deploying high-performance database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on AWS. The collaboration enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship that better serves joint MariaDB and AWS customers, and those enterprises...
Google Unveils New Firebase Features at Google/IO

At the recent Google I/O conference, Google introduced a new product, App Check, for its Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service platform Firebase. It provides an additional security layer for accessing other Firebase products. Many of the existing Firebase products saw improvements: The local Emulator Suite now includes the file store Cloud Storage, the monolithic Web SDK will be modularized, and Performance Monitoring processes data in real-time.
Cloud lock-in is real

I was impressed by this CIO article about 10 dark secrets of cloud by Peter Wayner (CIO is also part of IDG). You should read it for a few reasons. First, it’s not often that the press discusses the downsides of cloud computing—it’s always a bit of a media lovefest. I’m often taken aback by the lack of dissent in general, specifically when I get pushback for pointing out issues with cloud computing that should be understood by now.