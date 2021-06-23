Vercel, creator of the Next.js React framework, raises $102M in fresh funding
Front-end application development platform startup Vercel Inc. announced today it has picked up $102 million in a new round of funding. Bedrock Capital and CRV led the Series C round, with participation from existing investors Accel, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital and GV, plus new investors 8VC, Flex Capital, GGV, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Capital. The round bring Vercel’s total amount raised to $163 million.siliconangle.com