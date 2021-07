The first rule of what traders can expect from the cryptocurrency market is volatility and the second? Well, that’s more volatility. In the last month, Bitcoin’s many dips were followed by altcoin price drops, and a larger drop in the total crypto market cap of 43% was observed at press time. While most of the top alts like Ethereum and Cardano were down 40-50% from their ATH’s they managed to save themselves from hitting rock bottom.