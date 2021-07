For the past few days, Ripple (XRP) has been unable to develop the upside momentum above $0.75 as the coin remains at the downside. During the European session, XRP/USD trades above $0.65 but failed to hold the ground and retreated quickly towards $0.64. Nevertheless, the Ripple (XRP) has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of today, XRP/USD now trades within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages but the sideways movement could limit its bullish movements.