Promotional planning and management processes are undoubtedly among the biggest challenges for manufacturers. Organizations devote time and resources to managing and running promotional campaigns for their business partners. Unfortunately, the investment of cash and human resources does not always yield the expected results. According to the Promotion Optimization Institute's State of the Industry Report (Reset & Re-Plan 2020-21), CPG companies spend between 11% and 27% of their revenues on promotional activities, which is the second largest expense after the cost of goods sold. Additionally, when asked about the level of satisfaction with the promotional activities generated by their companies, nearly 40% of respondents said they are either not satisfied or very dissatisfied.