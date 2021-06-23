Dog Missing for 16 Days Rescued from New Jersey Bay

A New Jersey dog missing for over two weeks is home safe after he was found swimming along the Jersey Shore. Chunk, a three-year-old Golden Retriever, was playing fetch with his owners on June 6th when for an unknown reason he ran into the woods. Two joggers who recognized Chunk tried to grab him but he jumped into the water, swimming nearly two-miles across the bay before he was rescued and reunited with his grateful owners. Social media, local police and others were all involved in the search. Here’s a link to the New Jersey State Police Facebook page for a photo and more.