Best Dog Training Collars

We recently adopted a kitten and my kids would like to train it to walk on a leash. Is this even possible and, if so, how do we train him?. Congratulations on your new kitty addition! While everyone is used to seeing people walking dogs on a leash, what many might not know is that cats are also capable of leash training and can rather enjoy a walk outside. The key when leash training a cat is to approach the training differently than you would a dog. Since cats are more skittish than dogs, training them to walk on a leash is an exercise in patience. But the payoff is great when you and your cat realize the leash can be your ticket to outdoor adventures with your favorite kitty by your side.