People willing to pay more for coffee that's ethical and eco-friendly, meta-analysis finds

The past year, among other things, has been one of reawakening. It has forced us to reassess our priorities and to appreciate just how precious the little green earth that we inhabit really is.There seems to have been a shift of consciousness; there’s a general consensus evident on social media, and during pub garden chats, that the time has come to be a little more conscious about how we shop, where we shop and what we shop. Consumers now want to vote with their money and invest in products that align with their social responsibility.Making the move to being a...