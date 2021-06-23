Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

People willing to pay more for coffee that's ethical and eco-friendly, meta-analysis finds

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Beyond how much cream and sugar to add to their morning brew, coffee lovers also face more serious decisions: one of those is whether or not to buy ecolabelled coffee, which advertises itself as more ethical and environmentally friendly. But whether customers are willing to pay the extra price for these perks remains an unanswered question. In a study publishing in the journal Heliyon on June 23, researchers combined data from 22 studies to conclude that in general, people are willing to pay $1.36 more for a pound of coffee that's produced in an eco-friendly way and are especially partial to coffee that's labelled "Organic."

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Meta Analysis#Food Safety#Europe#Food Drink#Fairtrade#Ecolabel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Find coffee bitter? Taste-linked gene identified that could be protecting millions of people from getting COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. People’s perception of taste (coffee tasting very bitter, slightly bitter or not bitter at all, for example) has been known for over a decade to be associated with their immune response to respiratory infections and sinus infections — stronger perception of bitterness reflects stronger immunity. But past studies of this connection have focused on bacterial infections and inflammation, not viruses. [Ear nose and throat surgeon Henry] Barham wondered whether taste receptors could be connected to the coronavirus.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

13 best eco-friendly coffee pods and capsules for a guilt-free brew

As a nation, our love of homemade coffee is on the rise and coffee capsules can offer the perfect solution when it comes to taste and convenience.A massive 350 million pods are consumed every year in the UK alone. So, to ensure we’re making the best choices for the planet, we’ve rounded up the best eco-friendly coffee capsules that also deliver on flavour. We’ve focused our search on Nespresso-compatible pods, as these are the most widely used.There are three main types of “eco” pods to consider – those made of aluminium that need emptying before recycling; re-usable stainless steel, which...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Beko introduces eco-friendly appliances for a healthy planet

ISTANBUL, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Beko, Europe's leading home appliance brand, believes that humans and the planet are interconnected. To raise awareness of Beko's sustainability mission, the brand held a virtual showcase of its eco-friendly appliances today with Arçelik's CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, CMO Zeynep Yalım Uzun and CCO Ragıp Balcıoğlu and with a special guest from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Brendan Edgerton, Circular Economy Director.
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Business Owners Share Advice on Making Offices More Eco-Friendly

The eco-friendly movement goes beyond social media posts and pledges to do better. Your business needs to follow up with genuine action that makes a difference. What are some real and immediate things you can do to make your business footprint more eco-friendly? Here's what business founders are saying about going green and sustainable.
EnvironmentNorthwestern University

Are Customers Skeptical of Eco-friendly Products?

When you reach for a jug of eco-friendly detergent in the store, are you buying it because you want to protect the environment? Or do you believe it’s likely more effective than a traditional cleaner? Or perhaps it’s some combination of the two?. Understanding how consumers perceive sustainable products has...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Plastic Free July 2021: Everyday eco-friendly swaps to help you live more sustainably

The past year, among other things, has been one of reawakening. It has forced us to reassess our priorities and to appreciate just how precious the little green earth that we inhabit really is.There seems to have been a shift of consciousness; there’s a general consensus evident on social media, and during pub garden chats, that the time has come to be a little more conscious about how we shop, where we shop and what we shop. Consumers now want to vote with their money and invest in products that align with their social responsibility.Making the move to being a...
FitnessTelegraph

How ‘plogging’ became the pandemic’s eco-friendly fitness craze

The news that one Canadian litter-picking runner had collected his 5000th discarded face mask last month has highlighted how “plogging” (gathering litter while running) has seen a rise in participants picking up an avalanche of additional rubbish during the pandemic. But that figure is overshadowed by the plogging efforts of...
AgriculturePhys.org

Plant-based proteins among food-production positive 'tipping points'

Triggering positive "tipping points" could transform the way we produce food and use the world's land, according to a new report. One tipping point would be widespread acceptance and uptake of "alternative proteins" such as plant-based meat substitutes. The new report—by the Food and Land Use Coalition (FOLU), SYSTEMIQ and...
Environment96.9 WOUR

Labatt Cans Will Take On A More Eco-Friendly Look Immediately

If you've purchased a six-pack of beer in the last 30 years, you know they stay together with a handy plastic ring. The plastic that you know is going away on Labatt cans. They will still be held together with a set of plastic rings. They will look and feel the same as the old ones..but these will be "eco-friendly green plastic" rings called "Hi-Cone Ring Cycles."
Agriculturetownandcountrymag.com

How Much Are You Willing to Pay for the Perfect Strawberry?

Of the reasons for which Newark is famous—namely its reputation as a former murder capital of America—there is a high likelihood that it will soon be known for something a little more savory: as the epicenter of the agricultural revolution, 2.0. Over the past few years, New Jersey's gritty port...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Lifestylesoyacincau.com

Study shows Malaysians are more willing to fly with a ‘Pay When You Fly’ option

A new study by Amadeus consisting of 5,000 travellers showed that 63% of Malaysian travellers are more likely to book from an airline that uses the Pay When You Fly (PWYF) option. They are also 49% more likely to use a ‘Buy now, pay later’ option. These were brought up because Malaysian travellers are concerned about how the current pandemic is affecting their travel plans.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Humana Pharmacy president on making prescriptions eco-friendly

Humana Pharmacy announced June 17 its move to more sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging of member prescriptions. Michael Taday, PharmD, Humana Pharmacy's president of prescription home delivery, retail pharmacy and OTC, spoke to Becker's about the initiative, as well as developing the company into a digital-first pharmacy. Editor's note: This...
Environmentthebeveragejournal.com

On Premise Advice: Eco-Friendly Beverage Packaging

As I am writing this, we are celebrating Memorial Day and the lifting of restrictions on our industry, despite Mother Nature putting a damper on things. At least I can return to writing about the bar business!. Something I’ve previously written about a lot is our guests’ concerns about how...
HealthEurekAlert

"All the lonely people": The impact of loneliness in old age on life and health expectancy

Singapore, 7 July 2021 - In 1966, The Beatles cemented the plight of lonely older people in the popular imagination with the iconic 'Eleanor Rigby', a song that turned pop music on its head when it stayed at number one on the British charts for four weeks. Today, the impact of loneliness in old age on life and health expectancy has been categorically quantified for the first time in a study by scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School (Singapore), Nihon University (Tokyo, Japan) and their collaborators, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy