Continental Relaunches Solid Tire Segment

By Tire Review Staff
Tire Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinental Commercial Specialty Tires is repositioning itself in the industrial tire segment for its 150th anniversary year, the company says. With a three-brand strategy, Continental offers a portfolio under the brands of Continental, General Tire and Barum for different industrial applications and customer requirements. The range of premium tires under the Continental brand, the medium intensity portfolio under the General Tire brand and the solid tires for low-intensity use under the Barum brand, bundle tire solutions for different customer segments under the Continental umbrella, the company says.

