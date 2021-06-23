Cancel
Homeless

Please tell me why?

gcanews.com
 13 days ago

Why is there a tent encampment in Los Angeles that contains 70 tents? Each tent is filled with multiple inhabitants. The tent inhabitants get three meals a day, medical care and 24-hr social services and security. According to a recent Fox News program, each tent, including the supplies, costs the local government $550K to $750K annually according to Alex Comisar, Deputy Communications Director in the Office of the Mayor. He said Friday, “Mayor Garcetti will never stop pushing to direct every available resource toward long-term and high-quality solutions that end its vicious cycle. There are no one-size-fits all solutions to ending homelessness.” The circumstances are mind-boggling and this is only one such encampment among many. The circumstances are continuing to expand daily. 5,800 immigrants cross the border daily at La Joya, TX. Nationally, there have been 633,300 (at the time of this article) border crossings per day (on average) since February! 16,800 unaccompanied minors are in the custody of the U.S. Do you have any idea what this means? Hundreds of thousands of migrants who can not read or speak our language are descending upon cities where there is no shelter or sustenance. Fox news reported the statistics and the stats are increasing exponentially daily. How long will it take before American citizens will be in the minority in our own country? I know some (maybe most) Americans may say it is harsh and unchristian to have such a lack of feeling for the distressed. However, reason prevails. Simple economics prevails. There are not enough provisions for all. Apart from the humanitarian considerations; production minus consumption will soon produce negative results. What is good for one is good for all is not true.

