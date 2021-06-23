Quantum birds

A study based on effective dimension shows that a quantum neural network can have increased capability and trainability as compared to its classical counterpart. Neural networks and machine learning methods are now ingrained in our everyday lives — for example, when an online video is recommended to us by an algorithm. They are also employed in pharmaceutical design, medical diagnosis and many other areas of basic science research. Neural networks allow for classification and clustering of large datasets with many features, by training the parameters associated with the neural connections, somewhat analogous to the learning process in the brain. But what if we could make neural networks even more powerful than they already are? This is precisely the question addressed in a new Article published in this issue of Nature Computational Science by Abbas and colleagues1. They demonstrate that quantum neural networks — neural networks that are run on a quantum computer — can have a higher capacity (that is, can describe more functions) than classical (that is, traditional) neural networks.