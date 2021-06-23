Stress Has Many U.S. Teachers Leaving Profession: Survey

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and now researchers have also found that eating a certain way can not just reduce the severity of your illness, but possibly stave off the virus altogether. This is no vaccine replacement, but it is eye-opening research. "Research teams at ZOE, Harvard Medical School, and King's College London have found that people who eat a high-quality plant-rich diet are less likely to catch COVID-19 or become severely ill, while those eating the least nutritious foods are more at risk, especially if they live in poorer areas," according to the report. "Based on what we know about nutrients and foods, the higher quality diet might reduce your severity of COVID, but this is the first study ever to show that actually reduces your chances of having COVID," said Dr. Sarah Berry, who joined Professor Tim Spector, Emily Leeming RD from Kings College London and Professor Andrew Chan from Harvard, in a webinar, to discuss the latest findings from Spector's ZOE Report. "And I think that the level of the change in risk as well, considering that we've just had for all of these other dietary related factors as well, it is really quite prominent." Read on for exactly what to eat to improve your health—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.