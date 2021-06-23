Now a single mom, MMA champ Harrison finds new purpose

Betting online has been in place pretty much since the dawn of the internet. Some of the very first popular sites were betting sites. Of course, in the US betting sites have had a little bit of a troubled time, but around the rest of the world online gambling is generally seen as one of the easiest ways to bet on different activities. While boxing, soccer, NFL and NBA have long been the kings of online sports betting there is a new contender in town. Is MMA betting the new king?