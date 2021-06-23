Cancel
Combat Sports

Now a single mom, MMA champ Harrison finds new purpose

 10 days ago

Kayla Harrison's biography now includes the words “single mom” alongside Olympic gold medalist and mixed martial arts champion. When tragedy struck her family, Harrison became the guardian for her 8-year-old niece and 2-year-old nephew. She's maintained her undefeated record fighting in the Professional Fighter's League. Harrison fights Friday in a 155-pound bout in Atlantic City, New Jersey on the PFL’s final card before the playoffs. Her PFL contract is up at the end of the year and she could move on to stiffer competition in Bellator, One Championship or even UFC.

