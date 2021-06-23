Cancel
Davidson County, TN

Sheriff’s office headquarters opened with Time Capsule Ceremony

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff Daron Hall opened new $32 million headquaters with sealing of time capsule. Earlier this month Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, along with Metro Council member Brett Withers, and several Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) employees contributed items of historical significance to a time capsule during a ceremony to mark official opening of DCSO headquarters. After the ceremony, it was sealed and placed in a display area with instructions to open in 2058, during the sheriff’s office 275th anniversary. This event marked the official opening of DCSO’s first-ever headquarters located at the corner of 710 South Fifth Street and One Jerry Newson Way.

