Agriculture

The origins of farming insects

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beetle bores a tree trunk to build a gallery in the wood in order to protect its lay. As it digs the tunnel, it spreads ambrosia fungal spores that will feed the larvae. When these bore another tree, the adult beetles will be the transmission vectors of the fungal spores in another habitat. This mutualism among insects and ambrosia fungi could be more than 100 years old --more than what was thought to date-- according to an article published in the journal Biological Reviews.

#Insects#Beetles#Fungus#Biodiversity#Fossils#Irbio#The University Of Bergen#Aaas#Eurekalert
