Athletes arrive in Oklahoma City for U-18 Junior Women's National Team Selection Trials
OKLAHOMA CITY –– Thirty-three athletes arrived today in Oklahoma City, Okla. to attend the USA Softball U-18 Junior Women’s National Team Selection Trials, which will be held June 23-25, 2021 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on INTEGRIS Field. Athletes in attendance will vie for a spot on the 2021 U-18 JWNT roster, which will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru August 28 – September 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia November 25 – December 5.www.teamusa.org