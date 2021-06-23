Downtown Los Angeles' Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the newest addition to : downtown Los Angeles’ iconic 95-year-old —a one-of-a-kind urban oasis and award-winning boutique hotel deeply rooted in L.A. history. Hotel Figueroa is the first hotel in L.A. and the third hotel in California within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, joining Mar Monte in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, Calif.www.hotelnewsresource.com