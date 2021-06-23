Cancel
Fred Falke, Zen Freeman flip Raw Silk’s 1982 staple, ‘Do It To The Music’

By Rachel Narozniak
dancingastronaut.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 16, Fred Falke and Zen Freeman of AMPERSOUNDS will disperse their debut EP via West End Records/BMG, but the two-plus weeks that separate streamers from its full-fledged release won’t play host to a drought of new Falke/Freeman music, the duo vows with its disco-facing “Club Remix” of Raw Silk’s “Do It To The Music.” Through the nearly six-minute reimaginative stint, Falke and Freeman pay homage to a 1982 classic that they’ve reliably rinsed in their live sets for quite some time now. The production pair attested,

#Dj#Raw Silk#Ampersounds#West End Records Bmg#Falke Freeman
