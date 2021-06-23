Little Girl With Evansville Ties Asks Make a Wish For Basement Hockey Rink – Check It Out

Downtown Evansville's annual 4th of July fireworks show is happening this weekend and there are a few things you might want to know about before attending. Evansville has one of the biggest and best fireworks show in the area. It's an annual tradition where people from all over the Tri-State gather along the Ohio River to celebrate America and watch in amazement at the fireworks along the riverfront. The 2020 fireworks display at the riverfront was canceled due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the show will go on as planned in 2021.