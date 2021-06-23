Little Girl With Evansville Ties Asks Make a Wish For Basement Hockey Rink – Check It Out
Over the years, while working at WKDQ, I have had the privilege of working with many non-profit organizations that help children, specifically. One of those, that I have worked with, in both Evansville and Owensboro, is Make-A-Wish. The work they do to make a child with a terminal illness get a with of a lifetime is a magical thing to witness. I had no idea that someday, a child I love, would get one of those wishes.1061evansville.com