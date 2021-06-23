Matt Nash issues Amsterdam warehouse ID via STMPD RCRDS

Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Low Steppa, Horse Meat Disco, John Summit, and more will be taking the stage at Defected London. If there’s one brand in the house music scene that has truly kept the vibes alive, even in the face of the pandemic, it’s Defected. While the renowned tastemakers and party-throwers might’ve been forced to transition to the virtual world for the past year, they did so in style with a flurry of livestreams and specially curated events. Now, as the world begins to re-open, Defected has set its sights on getting everyone back to dancing with their forthcoming edition of Defected London.