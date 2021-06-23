Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Matt Nash issues Amsterdam warehouse ID via STMPD RCRDS

By Ross Goldenberg
dancingastronaut.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough official notice of the due date of Matt Nash‘s freshman album is still in question at the moment, the STMPD RCRDS titan is continuing to forge forward with new originals through Martin Garrix’s label. “Losing My Mind” remained the sole ID left up for grabs from Nash’s Amsterdam warehouse-located stream from spring’s first days, and he’s now handing it over as a likely second extension from the aforesaid LP, trailing “Ready Or Not” with Nikki Ambers.

dancingastronaut.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Garrix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Earth#The Warehouse#Stmpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Josh Charm, FERGO come together on therapeutic STMPD RCRDS delivery, ‘U Got Me’

Josh Charm aimed to give back to rising, flourishing producers throughout the past year through a weekly demo submission series, and when he received an original from a relatively unknown producer out of Spain by the name of FERGO, it clicked the moment he pressed play. Deciding to polish off the demo and convert it into a formal two-way collaboration, Josh Charm sought out Martin Garrix’s seal of approval and has now delivered “U Got Me” on STMPD RCRDS.
Musicedmidentity.com

Defected London Drops Insane Lineup for Upcoming Edition

Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Low Steppa, Horse Meat Disco, John Summit, and more will be taking the stage at Defected London. If there’s one brand in the house music scene that has truly kept the vibes alive, even in the face of the pandemic, it’s Defected. While the renowned tastemakers and party-throwers might’ve been forced to transition to the virtual world for the past year, they did so in style with a flurry of livestreams and specially curated events. Now, as the world begins to re-open, Defected has set its sights on getting everyone back to dancing with their forthcoming edition of Defected London.
Musicedm.com

Listen to Loxy and Ink's Riveting Breakbeat Track, "Phoenix Rising"

Two titans in UK electronic music culture, Loxy and Ink, have dropped a new progressive breakbeat track titled "Phoenix Rising." A follow-up to their latest hip-hop tune "Manifested Visions," Loxy and Ink have returned with another stunning collab. But this time around they went in a different direction. "Phoenix Rising" is a departure from their usual gritty UK sound, as this transformative track demonstrates the duo’s mastery of fluidity by offering a warm and welcoming breakbeat beast.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The 9 Best DJ Mixes of June 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. Dance music is finally showing signs of new life. Clubs are cautiously reopening, festivals are going forward, and DJs are reconnecting with their craft, airing out stale Rekordbox playlists to make room for fresh inspiration.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Rossy finds solace with Jadū Dala single, ‘777’

Rossy rejuvenates Philadelphia-based experimental label Jadū Dala with the release of “777.” The energetic bass thriller follows the Los Angeles-based producer’s We Rose tie-up “See Through,” released in March. “777” auspiciously unravels a unique of combination cinematic and future-bass elements. Speaking on the production of “777,” Rossy shared,. “You know...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Third installment in Ophelia Records’ ‘Advent’ series brims with ascendant talent: Ian Snow, Medz, Blosso, and more

There are few record labels more adept at identifying ascendent talent as Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records. The imprint’s bi-annual Advent EP series acquaints streamers with the next class of dance music’s noteworthy acts, and on Ophelia Presents: Advent Volume 3, this includes Medz, Blosso, a new drum ‘n’ bass project from Dimibo called Lydian, Lama and XimFny, Darby, Ian Snow, and singer-songwriters Meg & Dia and Meggie York.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

House goes ambient on yuma.’s ‘Renegade’

With the release of “Renegade,” 18-year-old yuma. cinches his fifth original production of 2021. Trailing April’s “Mean to Me” with LissA, February’s two one-offs, “Falling with You” with Jewels, SOMMA, and Faith and “OH MY GOD,” and January’s “Can U Feel It” with imallryt, “Renegade heightens the rising German talent’s stock of ambient house singles. A slow burn with a mid-tempo ebb and flow that would recommend it for placement on This Never Happened or Rose Avenue Records, “Renegade” arrives via Lilly Era as a component in yuma.’s compelling case for why his cerebral approach to house should be turning heads right at this very moment.
Musicedm.com

Don Diablo Is Scoring an Interactive Theater Production

Don Diablo is looking to leave his mark far beyond just his music. This fall, the famed Dutch dance music producer will score a new interactive theater production called Forever Young, written by Sjoerd van Schooten and Mabel Nummerdor. The central plot of the show focuses on a love story between a rising star and his childhood sweetheart.
Denver, COedmsauce.com

My Bad Drops EPIC Bass Inspired EP with Newest Release; Delusions

MY BAD drops fresh new EP ‘Delusions’ out now on all streaming platforms. Originating from Colorado, MY BAD began producing at 16 years old after immersing himself in the world of dubstep with a goal of making a name for himself inside the bass capital of the world, Denver, Colorado. MY BAD draws inspiration from bass-heavy legends such as Skrillex and Zeds Dead, giving him an ear for heavy melodic-driven basslines. Gaining support from Excision, Adventure Club, RL Grime, Griz, Party Favor and many more, MY BAD is a force to be reckoned with.
Musicedmidentity.com

Julian Gray, 28mm, and Forts Bring Us Some “Air”

On the hunt for a fresh progressive house tune to fall in love with? Julian Gray, 28mm, and Forts have you covered with their track “Air.”. While the resurgence of progressive house in the dance music scene might have been slightly slowed due to the loss of live events in 2020, artists within that realm have continued to deliver some fantastic releases to keep everyone grooving to the beat. Now, with the onset of the summer and brighter days ahead, Julian Gray and 28mm have put their minds together with Forts to create an absolute stunner in the form of “Air.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

ILLENIUM gifts ‘Heavenly Side’ with Matt Maeson as sixth and final ‘Fallen Embers’ preview

Tagging July as ILLENIUM‘s month would be the understatement of a lifetime. On the eve of him opening the doors to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for his four-set TRILOGY celebration—which will livestreamed in 4K with 16 different cameras—ILLENIUM has decided to untether the sixth and final look into his junior album and one of Dancing Astronaut‘s most-anticipated projects of the current calendar, Fallen Embers, due July 16.
Musiconeedm.com

DVBBS and Powfu Combine Forces for “Losing Sleep”

DVBBS team up with fellow Canadian and alternative sensation Powfu for their new track “Losing Sleep”. It sees the duo experimenting with a masterful blend of alt-punk and electronic music. Opening with mellow instrumental melodies, Powfu’s heartfelt vocals shine through as “Losing Sleep” laments on a lost lover. DVBBS’s influence comes in soft basslines during the culmination of the track. The track will guarantee to pull at any listener’s heartstrings. Powfu has been riding the wave of his TikTok popularity from “death bed (coffee for your head)” song, which got him signed to Columbia Records and just surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify alone.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Monstercat celebrates 10-year anniversary with compilation album, livestream

Monstercat is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a new compilation LP that takes listeners through the label’s history. Featuring tracks from Pegboard Nerds, WRLD & Keepsake, Stephen Walking, Rogue, Shingo Nakamura, Subtact, Nitro Fun, and more, Monstercat – 10 Year Anniversary pulls tracks from all three of the label’s brands including Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk. Speaking on the compilation album, Monstercat’s CEO Mike Darlington said in a press release,
EuropeTelegraph

Amsterdam is crumbling into the canal

It’s been a long time since Elizabeth Burt-Schultz witnessed the familiar sight of a bicycle squeezing past her home, where the street slopes down dramatically towards the canal. “The canal wall has been unstable for some time,” she said, pointing to the steel walls and sand stopping her corner of...
MusicYour EDM

Jauz & Micah Martin Drop Standout Dubstep Collab, “Forever” via Bite This! [LISTEN]

Jauz and Micah Martin join forces on their new collaborative single “Forever,” out now via Bite This!. “Forever” brings the heat, setting its intention as a bass-heavy dancefloor destroyer and tapping a classic dubstep sound. No stranger to the dance music scene, Micah adds soul to the already massive production with a potent vocal performance.
San Bernardino, CAdancingastronaut.com

Fasten your seatbelts for Wax Motif’s ‘HARDFest Selects’ takeover [Stream]

Laced with beats hard enough to make speakers lurch forward, Wax Motif‘s “HARDFest Selects” takeover doesn’t come without the Aussie’s signature flair—but, no surprises there. Brimming with beat-driven, top-shelf house selects, Wax Motif’s assortment of 25 cuts for the lead-up to HARD Summer 2021 is a polished addition to the festival’s exclusive playlist series, which will place a handful of acts soon to appear at the Southern California affair in the curatorial driver’s seat. Revving the engine with dance floor—er, festival ground—fillers from his own catalog (see “Need You” with Phlegmatic Dogs), Dom Dolla, Tchami, MK, Dancing Astronaut Artist to Watch in 2021 John Summit, Skrillex, and an eclectic lineup of others, Wax Motif sets the tone for a set that attendees can expect to make a statement, dripping in polish, idiosyncrasy, and arrangements to make that a** shake.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Enjoy Listening To Slow Electronic Dance Music In Your Home

Slow electronic music is simply one of life’s great pleasures. It can be used for so many different things, for so many different reasons. Most often, slow electronic dance music tends to be rhythmic, long and slow drum beats. It’s relaxing and hypnotic. It can be used to induce sleep, help with anxiety or depression and used to facilitate meditation.
MusicYour EDM

Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records Releases 3rd Volume Of Advent Series Promoting Rising Stars

Seven Lions’ homegrown Ophelia Records is back with its third volume of Ophelia Presents: Advent, focused on promoting up and coming producers whom Seven Lions himself believes in and supports. This latest volume acts including Blosso, MEDZ, Darby, Lama and Ian Snow, all of whom have been supported by larger figures in the dance scene. The compilation also includes the debut of a new D&B alias by the psytrance duo Dimibo, Lydian, who produces with Seven Lions as Abraxis.
MusicEDMTunes

Thrillseekers – Synaesthesia (UMEK Remix)

Remember the 1999 classic trance hit ‘Synaesthesia‘ from The Thrillseekers? Now UMEK is trying his hand at remixing this epic trance tune with some hard-hitting underground sounds. We see its release on Armada Music and it’s a great rendition of bringing back the old into the new. From the beginning,...