Matt Nash issues Amsterdam warehouse ID via STMPD RCRDS
Although official notice of the due date of Matt Nash‘s freshman album is still in question at the moment, the STMPD RCRDS titan is continuing to forge forward with new originals through Martin Garrix’s label. “Losing My Mind” remained the sole ID left up for grabs from Nash’s Amsterdam warehouse-located stream from spring’s first days, and he’s now handing it over as a likely second extension from the aforesaid LP, trailing “Ready Or Not” with Nikki Ambers.dancingastronaut.com