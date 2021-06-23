Cancel
Samsung crams multiple antennas into one box to tempt European telcos

By Nick Wood
telecoms.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has taken the wraps off a new radio design that it hopes will help it gain further traction with European telcos. The Korean electronics giant has been winning fans with its 5G portfolio – particularly in markets that have shut the door on Huawei and ZTE. A good example would be Samsung’s five-year, $6.6 billion deal with Verizon that it bagged last year.

telecoms.com
