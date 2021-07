Holly Willoughby has opened up about her “responsibility to her children” while going to work during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chatting in an interview with her This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, she explained: “I knew we were doing something important. I’ve got the kids at home, Dan wasn’t going into the office so I was really the only one going in and out of that house and I was worried, because I was thinking that I’ve got a responsibility for my own children.