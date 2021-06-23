Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

UK government bid to censor the internet faces growing resistance

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed set of new UK laws would appoint Ofcom as censor of all digital communications in the country. Not everyone thinks that’s such a great idea. The Online Safety Bill is the product of the UK government’s ‘commitment to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online while defending free expression.’ Safety and freedom eh? Sounds like a win-win, doesn’t it? But a bunch of people who make it their business to defend free expression are unconvinced.

telecoms.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ofcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Related
ChinaBirmingham Star

China accuses EU of imposing 'unacceptable' preconditions

Brussels [Belgium], July 3 (ANI): China has accused the European Union (EU) of imposing "unacceptable" preconditions on a visit to Xinjiang province. In a statement, the Chinese mission to the EU said Beijing has also invited diplomats from the EU and its member states posted in China to visit Xinjiang many times.
TravelTravel Weekly

Government travel restrictions are ‘another knock to UK reputation’

Government policies are continuing to hamper the travel trade’s ability to recover from the pandemic – while the sector is still dealing with post-Brexit problems. That was the message from a panel of travel and tourism bosses during Abta’s Travel Matters online conference on Tuesday. Luke Petherbridge, Abta’s director of...
Travelnitravelnews.com

UK Government Actively Working on Quarantine Exemption

Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed officials are actively working on a quarantine exemption travellers who have been fully vaccinated. Travel to countries on the Amber List is currently not recommended and people who do travel are required to isolate for 10 days on their return. Speaking to Sky News, Mr...
EconomyJanes

UK government reports export credit arrangements for 2020

The UK's export credit agency, UK Export Financing (UKEF), revealed in its annual report on 22 June that it had underwritten a record GBP12.3 billion (USD17.1 billion) for UK industry during the 2020/21 financial year. Key transactions in the annual report included the beginning of the drawing of GBP1.13 billion...
TravelAviation Week

Pressure Grows On UK Government Over COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The UK government is facing growing pressure from pilots and airlines over its handling of COVID-19 travel restrictions, as the travel industry held a “day of action” to call for more action and more transparency in efforts to reopen the sector. Joining the June 23 day of action, the British Airline...
Income TaxShareCast

UK government borrowing lower than expected

UK government borrowing was lower than expected in May as the reopening of the economy supported government receipts and the state spent less than forecast. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was £24.3bn, the Office for National Statistics estimated. Borrowing was £19.4bn less than a year earlier and better than the £28.5bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility. Analysts had on average expected borrowing of £25.5bn.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

UK Government Accused of Hypocrisy as Health Minister Quits

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has resigned after a tabloid splashed photos and videos of him kissing an aide in his office — breaking the same coronavirus social distancing rules he imposed on the nation. While Matt Hancock was swiftly replaced, the scandal was another blow to Prime Minister...
Economyyourmoney.com

Government borrowing falls as UK opens up

UK borrowing fell to £24.3bn last month, £19.4bn lower than the same month in 2020, however it was still the second-highest May borrowing since records began, the Official for National Statistics (ONS) said. Income was up by £7.5bn compared to the same time last year, helped along by increases in...
BusinessComputer Weekly

UK workers demand economic recovery to be built on better internet access

As the UK economy emerges from the Covid-driven slowdown and businesses begin to reopen, a strong majority of workers think the post-pandemic recovery must be built on better internet access, says the inaugural Cisco Broadband Index. The study, conducted by independent research specialist Censuswide, surveyed 2,000 employees in the UK,...
POTUSBBC

Inflation fears grow as UK factory prices surge

Cost pressures on UK firms have gone up at a record level, suggesting that the current surge in consumer prices may be more than just a blip. A closely watched survey, produced by IHS Markit/CIPS, showed input costs rose at the fastest rate for 13 years. And inflation of prices...
TV & Videosc21media.net

Global streamers face UK regulation

Global streamers including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ could soon be subject to similar regulations in the UK as linear broadcasters after the government announced it is considering new rules for VoD services. The UK government has started a review of the nation’s broadcasting framework to decide whether a...
BusinessLaw.com

UK Firm Launches In Oman, Joining Growing Trend

Growing U.K. law firm Kennedys is to continue its Middle East expansion by opening a new office in Muscat, capital of the Sultanate of Oman. Jamie Kellick, who joined the firm’s Dubai office in September 2019 from Addleshaw Goddard, will head up the franchise’s Oman presence, assisted by Nasser Al Shamli of Nasser Ali Shamli, Advocates & Legal Consultants (NASLAW), Kennedys’ associate firm in Oman.
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

UK population grows at slower pace since 2002

(Bloomberg) – The UK population posted its slowest growth rate in nearly two decades last year as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the number of people living in the country rose to a record 67.1 million in June 2020, an increase of 284,000 since mid-2019. 0.4% was the lowest since 2002 and even lower than the estimate in the preliminary figures published two months ago.
BusinessBBC

UK government Covid surveys included questions on union

The UK government asked questions about attitudes to the union as part of publicly-funded Covid-19 surveys. The move was revealed during a recent court case where the government was found to have acted unlawfully in the award of a £560,000 research contract. Market research agency Public First, run by former...
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Welsh Government unveils plan for reforming the UK

The UK Government has acted “without regard” for the devolved nations and continuing to do so will strengthen the case for the break-up of the Union, Mark Drakeford has said. The Welsh First Minister said the United Kingdom has “never been this fragile”, as his Government prepares to unveil its...
Economytelecoms.com

UK government bets on Sonic the edge-hog

The ever-generous British taxpayer has chucked a million quid at a new initiative called Sonic Labs, which is designed to give 5G OpenRAN R&D an extra boost. Yes, it was a somewhat forced headline, but it had to be done and is no more forced than their acronym, which we’re not going to dignify with capitals. Having said that, there’s bound to be some edge stuff going on so back off, OK?
U.K.Computer Weekly

Is the UK government planning to rewrite GDPR?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, a government taskforce on post-Brexit regulations has recommended changes to GDPR in the UK – we examine the implications. The NHS has launched a new data strategy - we look at what it means for your medical records. And we ask how to avoid the performance problems that affect private cloud. Read the issue now.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government resists Tory MPs’ calls to scrap ‘fearful’ daily Covid figures

Boris Johnson’s government has resisted calls from Conservative backbenchers to stop releasing daily Covid-19 figures, amid concern that regular statistics create a “fear factor”.Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said daily updates on case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths made people “irrational” – calling on the government to “stop it now”.“The problem is it feeds the whole fear factor, and makes decision making by the public irrational,” the MP told the Daily Mail.Mr Duncan Smith added: “Publishing these figures every day makes it seem like nothing else matters. They should stop it and do it now.”However, energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said...