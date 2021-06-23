UK government bid to censor the internet faces growing resistance

A proposed set of new UK laws would appoint Ofcom as censor of all digital communications in the country. Not everyone thinks that’s such a great idea. The Online Safety Bill is the product of the UK government’s ‘commitment to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online while defending free expression.’ Safety and freedom eh? Sounds like a win-win, doesn’t it? But a bunch of people who make it their business to defend free expression are unconvinced.