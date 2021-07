The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will be holding a virtual Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to 1) Recap the CEO recruitment process to date; 2) Interview, evaluate and discuss the qualifications of finalist candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pierce Transit, pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (g). This portion of the meeting will be closed to the public; and 3) In Open Session the Board will discuss and may authorize a salary and benefit package for Amy Cleveland to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer for Pierce Transit until a new Chief Executive Officer is hired.