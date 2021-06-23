50 Years: Lou and Linda Seng

Lou and Linda (Lewis) Seng of Jasper are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 12, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Attendants were Carol Jean (Lewis) LaGrange, Marcia (Lewis) Butke, Cathy (Cato) Lewis, Kim (Hoing) Beadles, Ken Seng, Al Seng, Denny Lewis, and the late John L. Seng. Jim and Duane LaGrange were ring bearers. The Sengs are the parents of Mark (Lara Conner) Seng of Colorado Springs, CO, Diane (Edd) Haynes of Nashville, TN, Deborah (Ross) Giesler of Jasper, Nathan (Laura Buehler) Seng of Jasper and Jill (Micah) Rennels of Denver, CO. they have 13 grandchildren. Lou is retired from Old National Bank (formerly Dubois County Bank), and Linda is a retired teacher from Southwest Dubois County Schools. Lou and Linda were surprised with a celebration given by their children.