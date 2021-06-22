Jul. 19 & Aug. 2: Jupiter String Quartet presented by Bowdoin International Music Festival on Two Free Livestream Concerts

Connect2Canada from the Canadian Embassy and Consulates in the United States will present a full week of free livestreams July 1-7 of Canadian roots musicians. With deep ties to tradition and a bold vision for the future, these artists show us the depths of Canadian roots today. We’re kicking it off on Canada Day, July 1, with First Nations powwow and round dance songs from Fawn Wood & Dallas Waskahat, followed by Québécois neo-trad with Rosier July 2, South Asian song/guitar with Kiran Ahluwalia & Rez Abbasi July 3, First Nations Mi’kmaq fiddle and song with Morgan Toney & Keith Mullins July 4, Ottawa Valley fiddle and song with April Verch and Cody Walters July 5, New Brunswick Acadian family music with La Famille LeBlanc July 6, and Réunion maloya meets Montréal klezmer with Zilien Biret & Dan Druff July 7.