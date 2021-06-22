Cancel
Performing Arts

Jul. 19 & Aug. 2: Jupiter String Quartet presented by Bowdoin International Music Festival on Two Free Livestream Concerts

By Jensen Artists
musicalamerica.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Note: Photo by Elle Logan available in high resolution at www.jensenartists.com/jupiter-string-quartet]. Presented by Bowdoin International Music Festival on Two Free Livestream Concerts. Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7:30pm. Music by Zemlinsky and Schubert (with members of the Ying Quartet) Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:30pm. Music by Florence Price, Stephen...

www.musicalamerica.com
