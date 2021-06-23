Cancel
Embark on Summer Adventures Filled with Magical Surprises at Shanghai Disney Resort

dapsmagic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article– This summer, sun, fun and water will splash down across Shanghai Disney Resort as the “Year of Magical Surprises” continues with a special seasonal celebration. Set to last from June 24 through August 31, guests are invited to jumpstart their summer with a host of sensational new offerings, limited-time activities, stylish seasonal merchandise, fresh food and beverage menus, the “coolest” water-based activities and so much more.

Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Disneyland#Disney Characters#The Surprise Squad#Pepsi#Cool Summer Evenings#New Summer Merchandise#Shanghai Disney Resort
