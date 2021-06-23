Embark on Summer Adventures Filled with Magical Surprises at Shanghai Disney Resort
– This summer, sun, fun and water will splash down across Shanghai Disney Resort as the “Year of Magical Surprises” continues with a special seasonal celebration. Set to last from June 24 through August 31, guests are invited to jumpstart their summer with a host of sensational new offerings, limited-time activities, stylish seasonal merchandise, fresh food and beverage menus, the “coolest” water-based activities and so much more.dapsmagic.com