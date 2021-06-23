Surf Mesa Loses His Mind

“Beat scientist” is a term bandied about more often than not these days, but when it comes to drumming powerhouse and electronics noisemaker Jason Nazary, he lives up to the billing. Nazary’s intrepid approach behind the kit and on the effects pedals combines the berserk salvos of Lightning Bolt’s Brian Chippendale with the cutthroat precision of Weasel Walter’s Flying Luttenbachers—a dizzily technical, off-the-rails approach that has left an indelible mark within New York City’s avant-jazz and improvised music communities. From current projects like Anteloper with trumpeter Jaimie Branch, the Chris Pitsiokos Unit, and Sam Weinberg’s BLOAR to defunct punk-jazz spiritualists Little Women, Nazary has been a ubiquitous force as he’s played the not-so-secret weapon role over the last decade.