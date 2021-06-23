Surf Mesa Loses His Mind

Hayley & the Crushers and Motorhead Intensity: Hayley Cain of “glitter trash cosmic rockers” Hayley & the Crushers told us about her Motorhead experience. Hayley Cain: SOLD OUT! Shit. We would not be seeing Motorhead live at the Wiltern. Ticketless, my best friend Lindsay and I turn away from the flashing marquee. The year is 2005 and we’re both 18 years old. We had met two years prior in history class, when she noticed my Motorhead back patch and I noticed her jangly bondage belt. I was new to Redondo Union High School and completely checked out. Luckily, Lindsay and I turned out to be neighbors—which meant long hours spent joyfully howling along to “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill” while she shaved my head. No one loved Motorhead more than us.