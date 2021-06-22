Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces New Executive Director and Expands Board of Trustees

By VP Communications
musicalamerica.com
 16 days ago

LAS VEGAS (June 16, 2021) – Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) Announces a new Executive Director following a nationwide executive search by the organization that began in November 2020. Anne Berquist was selected and assumed her new role as of May 3, 2021; relocating to Las Vegas from Grand Rapids, MI. In late 2020, two additional board trustees joined the organization, bringing the total of new members added during the challenging pandemic year to five. Dorothy Blake, Educator / Mentor / Philanthropist and Michael Peterson, Financial Advisor / Vice President of Ameriprise Financial were both unanimously voted onto the board by current leadership. The additions expand the LVP board of trustees’ collective expertise in the areas of finance and strategic planning in addition to program development.

www.musicalamerica.com
