Luby’s, a Texas tradition, will stay open for business

Most of us have some memory of dining at a Luby’s cafeteria, or using it for take-out. Some family celebration, for example, or some occasion that brings back some nice memories. For years, personally, I was a regular at the Luby’s on N. 10 th in McAllen, and I remember when the Houston-based chain opened one up at the old El Centro Mall in Pharr, knocking its neighbor, Old Mexico restaurant, out of the picture. Sad for Old Mexico, but the new Luby’s was nice.