Legals for June 23, 2021

To the citizens of the Town of Coulee Dam, Washington, the Town Council of the Town of Coulee Dam, Washington will resume conducting Regular Council Meetings in person beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Town Hall Ballroom located at 300 Lincoln Ave, Coulee Dam, WA. Space will be limited due to social distancing requirements. A teleconference option will also be available for those who wish to attend remotely. In following the Governor’s orders, face masks are required to be worn by any person who has not been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Information regarding access to meetings can be obtained by visiting the Town of Coulee Dam website at townofcouleedam.org, emailing cdclerk@couleedam.org, calling Town Hall at (509) 633-0320.