The results of an autopsy conducted on a body found Thursday, July 1 in rural Adair County yielded more answers toward the case Friday. The cause and manner of death for the victim, who is now being described as an adult adult male found near the intersection of 320th Street and York Avenue, are pending further investigation by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. Additionally, the identity of the man is pending further investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory and notification of family members.