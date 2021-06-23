Trevor McKinney struck by lightning while practicing on Lay Lake
Late Monday afternoon, while practicing for an upcoming collegiate bass fishing event on Lay Lake in Alabama, McKendree University angler Trevor McKinney was struck by lightning out on the water. McKinney and fellow teammate Blake Jackson were running back to the boat ramp ahead of an incoming storm when their boat was struck by lightning. The anglers made it back to the ramp safely, and McKinney was fully checked out by EMS and given the all-clear before leaving the lake.www.bassmaster.com