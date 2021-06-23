Trevor McKinney struck by lightning while practicing on Lay Lake

(Sunday, June 27, 2021 edition) SHELBY COUNTY, AL - The Bryan College Fishing team took to the water one last time in June for the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Wild Card presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lay Lake. Conner DiMauro and Justin Botts were the top finishers for the Lions with a two-day total of 24 lbs. and 3 oz for 15th place. The duo was less than 2 lbs away from reaching the top 10 and qualifying for the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops. Blake Jackson and Trevor McKinney from McKendree University took the win today with a total weight of 30 lbs. 2 oz.