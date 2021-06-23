New faction debuts on this week’s episode of NXT
The Diamond Mine made its presence felt at the end of this week's episode of NXT. The new faction, comprised of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, and Hideki Suzuki with Malcolm Bivens, debuted and took out Kushida as the show went off the air. Kushida lost to Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. After the match, Adam Cole brawled with O'Reilly and left Kushida alone in the ring. That's when the Strong, Rust, and Suzuki attacked.