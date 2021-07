As goes the quarterback, so goes the team. That's not always true in the NFL, but it usually is. That's why it's no coincidence that some of the game's top signal-callers (Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, etc.) just happen to play for some of the game's most likely Super Bowl contenders. And what happens if the QB goes down? At the end of the day, there's no replacing an MVP talent like Rodgers or Mahomes. But a serviceable backup can be the difference between a lost season and long-shot playoff run.