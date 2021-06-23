Why Creatives need a seat at the table

Often creativity and creatives are hailed as the answer to many problems, but the reality is that those creatives are never given a seat at the table and allowed the chance to address the problems facing us. Jobs like city planning, infrastructure and others that deal with the day to day well being of people are not thought of in a creative light. But it could be argued that creative problems require creative solutions. This begs the question, why are there not more creative focused jobs in government, large or small? To quote former executive creative director of Google and current chief creative officer of the country of Greece Steve Vranakis “Stuff only exists because somebody decided it and made it up. Somebody decided that governments should work in a certain way, with a certain type of people and backgrounds. But when we see all the things that can happen via creativity, you then realize the requirement for people from a creative background.”