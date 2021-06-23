Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Why Creatives need a seat at the table

By Tacy Cummings
osceolaiowa.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften creativity and creatives are hailed as the answer to many problems, but the reality is that those creatives are never given a seat at the table and allowed the chance to address the problems facing us. Jobs like city planning, infrastructure and others that deal with the day to day well being of people are not thought of in a creative light. But it could be argued that creative problems require creative solutions. This begs the question, why are there not more creative focused jobs in government, large or small? To quote former executive creative director of Google and current chief creative officer of the country of Greece Steve Vranakis “Stuff only exists because somebody decided it and made it up. Somebody decided that governments should work in a certain way, with a certain type of people and backgrounds. But when we see all the things that can happen via creativity, you then realize the requirement for people from a creative background.”

www.osceolaiowa.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Solutions#Creativity#A Seat At The Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Country
Greece
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Safety concerns prompt second Florida condo building to evacuate

The city of North Miami Beach on Friday mandated the immediate evacuation and closure of an apartment building following a failed inspection. A report on the Crestview Towers Condominium found structural and electrical concerns that prompted Miami officials to take immediate action, The Miami Herald reports. The 156-unit building, built...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...