UNWTO Supports Zimbabwe To Measure Value Of Tourism

Zimbabwe has identified tourism as a central pillar of its National Development Strategy, (NDS 1, 2021-2025). To reflect this, UNWTO is now working with the government on the development of the country’s first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA). The TSA will measure tourism’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s GDP, as well as its size relative to other sectors, and the number of jobs it generates. It will also allow the government to measure the value of public and private investment related to the sector and the effect of international tourism on the country’s balance of payments.