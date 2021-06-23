FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (6-14-11) Keller & Powell talk Austin hosting Raw, a WWE website article that led to a Wade rant, TNA talk, more (132 min)

On today’s episode of WWE 205 Live, the WWE Universe can expect two high-class match-ups. For the first time ever, August Grey will battle relative newcomer Grayson Waller. Recently, August Grey has been on a roll on the WWE 205 Live brand. Grey picked up victories in his last four performances on the purple brand. His last match in the company took place on the June 8, 2021, edition of NXT where he and Ikemen Jiro would fall to Zack Gibson and James Drake in a five-minute contest. Alternatively, Waller holds two victories in his only two matches in WWE. Will Waller be able to continue his momentum, or will August Grey get back on track with a victory over this relative newcomer?