FREE PODCAST 6/22 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (6-14-11) Keller & Powell talk Austin hosting Raw, a WWE website article that led to a Wade rant, TNA talk, more (132 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (6-14-11), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to take calls for most of the live hour including a lot of discussion on the previous night’s three-hour Raw with Steve Austin and Roddy Piper, plus TNA Slammiversary reaction, looking ahead to Destination X, Gunner’s push, Zach Ryder’s lack of a push, and a single call for a Powell vs. Keller match.

www.pwtorch.com
