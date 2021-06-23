Thrustmaster’s first officially licensed PS5 racing wheel is called T-GT II

Gaming wheel maker Thrustmaster has announced its first officially licensed racing wheel that is fully compatible with the PS5, and that racing wheel is called the T-GT II. It is available from today in Europe, but it will not hit the UK until September 1st, the US & Canada until October 5th, and the rest of the world by the end of the year. The price will be something that only the most enthusiastic racing fans may pay with the wheel costing more than the PS5. The complete T-GT II servo base, wheels, and pedals back will cost £699.99, the servo base and wheel pack will cost £599.99, and the servo base alone will cost £449.99. The wheel is also compatible with the PS4.