Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Thrustmaster’s first officially licensed PS5 racing wheel is called T-GT II

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming wheel maker Thrustmaster has announced its first officially licensed racing wheel that is fully compatible with the PS5, and that racing wheel is called the T-GT II. It is available from today in Europe, but it will not hit the UK until September 1st, the US & Canada until October 5th, and the rest of the world by the end of the year. The price will be something that only the most enthusiastic racing fans may pay with the wheel costing more than the PS5. The complete T-GT II servo base, wheels, and pedals back will cost £699.99, the servo base and wheel pack will cost £599.99, and the servo base alone will cost £449.99. The wheel is also compatible with the PS4.

www.thesixthaxis.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrustmaster#Racing Wheel#The Us Canada#Gran Turismo Sport#Aec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsJalopnik

Here's How The New Thrustmaster T-GT II Wheel Compares To Fanatec's Direct Drive On Paper

This week Thrustmaster announced its new T-GT II sim racing wheel. Once again Gran Turismo-branded (it’s the official wheel of the game’s FIA championship series), the T-GT II replaces the first model that launched alongside GT Sport about five years ago. It’s priced just like the outgoing one, at $800 (£700/€750). The T-GT II is available in Europe now, and customers in the U.K. and North America can buy it in the fall.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's The Official Range Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E exceeding sales expectations, but the best is yet to come for this electric pony. Ford will soon release the more potent Mach-E GT and GT Performance Editions, which are significantly quicker than the base model. We've known for a while that these more powerful Mach-E variants will deliver thrilling acceleration numbers, but we didn't know how far they'd go on a charge with the EPA testing cycle. Today, Ford announced that the ranges exceed initial expectations.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing's 2,250-HP Boat Is a Nautical GT Black Series

What, you think you're hot stuff with that 720-hp 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? Please. It's all about the four-figure club these days, and until the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar hits the road, then you're outta luck if you want a Merc to meet this power quota. Well, at least if you're a landlubber. Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing just collaborated on their thirteenth powerboat—a craft that packs a whopping 2,250 hp—for the salt-stained folk with a mound of cash growing mold.
CarsAutosport Online

Next Level Racing GT Track cockpit review

If you are getting serious about your racing game or sim exploits, and you have the available space and requisite funds in place, then a cockpit is a crucial element to make up the perfect ‘sim rig’. It needs to be sturdy should you be thinking about using a direct...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Is Officially Worth Supercar Money

The legendary R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R has become so valuable in recent years, used examples in good condition cost more than a new 2021 Nissan GT-R. These cars are scarce in the United States because the Skyline was never federalized here. The only way to drive one legally in the US is to have one of the legally converted MotoRex cars, import one under the Show or Display law, or wait to bring the car into the country after it turns 25 years old.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Where to pre-order Rainbow Six: Extraction

Rainbow Six: Extraction releases September 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. If you can’t wait to get your hands on the next instalment of the Rainbow Six franchise, you can get your pre-orders in now from links below. US. UK. Rainbow Six: Extraction editions...
CarsCNET

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series first drive review: Wolf in wolf's clothing

It's a disgustingly hot day in Florida, but the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series isn't breaking a sweat. This thing looks like it's come straight out of hell, all snarly and bulgy, ready to beat me up and take my lunch money. So you'll forgive my brief moment of intimidation while approaching the Magmabeam orange coupe, the phrases "most powerful AMG V8 ever" and "there are only two of these in the country right now" echoing in my head. Black Series or not, the AMG GT is a total brute. And with 720 horsepower and some absolutely insane aero, this one's... well, it's a doozy.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Hot Wheels Unleashed Preview – Nostalgic Racing

Get ready for some nostalgic fun. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings a bit of excitement back to arcade racing. The experience can be compared to classic racers that didn’t emphasize the sim elements of the genre. However, the most recent experience I have with a Hot Wheels racer was Hot Wheels Turbo Racing, so I’m glad to report that it retains much of what I enjoyed and more.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Hot Wheels Unleashed Is Definitely a Racing Game

Hot Wheels is a franchise that many people hold dear. After all, when you're a child there's nothing more fun than setting up a plastic track and watching cars shoot around it. Then you get bored and see how hard you can shoot out a car by lining up all of those spinning booster tracks and putting a dent in your parent's walls, or maybe that's just me. Either way, Hot Wheels Unleashed promises an easy and simple way to relieve some of that classic Hot Wheels action without having to physically get out there, buy the sets, and put them together.
Carstopgear.com

Restomod of the week: Retropower’s Opel GT

It’s a fully restored and improved Opel GT. The original car was launched in 1968 and enjoyed a five-year production run that saw more than 100,000 examples sold. The base-spec car was offered with a 1.1-litre, inline four-cylinder engine developing 66bhp, while a more powerful 1.9-litre, camshaft-in-head engine produced 101bhp. This fell to 82bhp half way through the car’s lifecycle when Opel was forced to modify it because of emissions regulations at the time. Classic car, modern-day problems.
Carsfordauthority.com

1994 Ford Mustang GT Transformed Into Saleen Clone With Ford Racing Engine

With the exception of special models like the Bullitt, Mach 1, and Cobra, the SN95 generation of the Ford Mustang didn’t offer much in the way of performance, with the GT hovering around the 215-260 horsepower mark. However, as has historically been the case, a number of aftermarket companies were ready and willing to help out in that department, including long-time Mustang builders Saleen. However, this 1994 Ford Mustang GT up for sale at Garage Kept Motors is merely a Saleen clone, albeit a darn good one with a rather interesting powerplant.